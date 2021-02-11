Nigeria: Army Chief Open to Criticism - New Spokesman

11 February 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Kingsley Nwezeh

The Chief of Army Staff, Major General Ibrahim Attahiru, is open to engagement and constructive criticism from the media, the new Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier-General Mohammed Yerima, has said.

Yerima spoke yesterday at the Nigerian Army Headquarters while taking over from his predecessor, Brigadier-General Sagir Musa, who was redeployed to the Nigerian Army Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), Minna, Niger State.

He said such constructive engagement was capable of boosting the morale of the troops at the frontlines and would help them to defeat the insurgents.

"As you all know, nothing boosts the morale of our fighting troops more than the solidarity of all Nigerians, especially media reports that ginger their zeal and fighting spirit and sacrifice to the nation," he said.

The Army Spokesperson stressed that Nigerians should know that crushing the terrorists would be victory for Nigerians.

"We shall be open to constructive engagements and criticisms that will support the military operations against the enemies of the country.

"The Nigerian Army under the current Chief of Army Staff, Major General Ibrahim Attahiru, values your partnership and cooperation," he said.

