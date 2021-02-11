Zimbabwe: Pakistan Women Cut Zimbabwe Tour Short Over Return Flight Fears

11 February 2021
The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe Cricket and the Pakistan Cricket Board have mutually agreed to end Pakistan women's national cricket team's ongoing tour to Harare due to the latest travel policies of the visiting side's carrier, Emirates Airlines.

Pakistan won the opening 50-over match on Tuesday and were due to play the second one-dayer on Friday, with the final match of the tour set for February 20. The tour included three one-day matches and as many T20Is.

The tourists were originally scheduled to depart on February 21. However, following Emirates Airlines' announcement that it had suspended its flight operations on the Harare-Dubai route from February 13 to 28, both boards have decided to end the tour after the first match.

The development is a massive blow for Zimbabwe women who were looking forward to the rest of the series after they went down to Pakistan women by 178 runs in the first one-day match played at Harare Sports Club on Tuesday.

This was the home side's first international game in almost two years. The Pakistan women are now scheduled to leave Harare on Friday, February 12.

