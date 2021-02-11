Nigeria: Army Nabs CJTF Member Over Fake Report On Alleged Killing of Soldiers

11 February 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian Army has arrested one Umar Muhammed for allegedly sharing fake information on the alleged killing of soldiers in Borno by Boko Haram.

Muhammed, 29, alleged that Boko Haram fighters killed five soldiers and also abducted many others, when workers were repairing electricity facilities along Maiduguri-Damaturu road last Monday.

He shared the fake report on February 8, during an operational tour of troops' locations in the theatre, by the Chief of Army (COAS), Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru.

A military source disclosed that Muhammed, who was identified as a Civilian JTF Member at Shehuri-North in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council, was arrested at his residence by security operatives.

He added that the suspect allegedly shared the false information, knowing fully well that it could create panic in the minds of citizens.

"This kind of fake news can create false impressions in the minds of many. From the suspect's post, it is clear that the idea behind it was to sabotage the good efforts of the Military," he said.

The suspect claimed, during a preliminary investigation, that his account was hacked by anonymous persons to send the fake report.

The Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Col Ado Isa, in a statement, described the report as "fake and misleading".

Isa cautioned the general public against sharing unverified reports and fictitious claims capable of undermining the counter-insurgency war.

He said, "Contrary to the rumours making the round, nobody was attacked on Monday, as the road was cleared for the maiden visitation of the COAS, who came to see the troops of Special Army Super Camp, Ngamdu.

"No repair work was been carried out on the TCN facility, as the workers were asked not to go, because our troops who were supposed to provide them with escort, were busy preparing for the COAS visit.

"To this end, the Nigerian Army wishes to unequivocally state that the claims contained in the disjointed report on Nigerian Army troops are nothing but fake, malicious and frivolous."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Damning Report Names Mnangagwa as 'Cartel Leader' in Zimbabwe
Ethiopia Lambasts EU About Tigray Statement
Hope in Northern Mozambique As Insurgents Run Out of Food
Six Shortlisted for Kenya's Chief Justice Position
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.