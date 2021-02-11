Zimbabwe Activists Take the Fight to Twitter in a Time of Terror

analysis

Zimbabweans are using social media platforms to express outrage at the 'lawfare' waged by their government against dissenting voices.

"Alert Zimbabwe: I have received information that the Mnangagwa regime wants to arrest me today for the offence which I don't know. They are alleging that I undermined the authority of the police by Tweeting about the kid allegedly assaulted by them. I have alerted everyone."

"I am gathering that after my arrest they want to expose me to Covid-19. If anything happens to me let it be known to Zimbabweans that I am Covid-free as I speak. Few days ago I warned about the plot by the regime & they really want to arrest me for no apparent reason. Oppression."

These were tweets on 8 January by Job Sikhala, a human rights lawyer and vice-national chairperson of Zimbabwe's main opposition party, the Movement for Democratic Change Alliance (MDCA).

On Saturday, 9 January, as he had warned, he was arrested at the Harare Magistrates' Court where he was part of journalist Hopewell Chin'ono's defence team.

Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) posted these tweets, explaining what Sikhala was accused of:

"Broad charge against @JobSikhala1 is sec...