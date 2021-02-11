Namibia: Corruption Is an Epidemic - Tucna

THE Trade Union Congress of Namibia (Tucna), has described the prevalence of corruption in the country as an epidemic.

According to the union's general secretary, Mahongora Kavihuha, it is absurd that president Hage Geingob does not admit this reality or is unable to truthfully address the issue.

"Corruption in Namibia is not an issue of compartmentalising in this or that category, it is in your face, it is glaring at you in broad daylight," Kavihuha said at a media conference on Tuesday.

He was referring to the president's first address to Cabinet recently that statistics showed that only 7% of Namibians had participated in bribery in return for services.

"Did the president bother to understand why only 7% of Namibians had participated in bribery in return for services?

"Could it be that the 7% who could afford the bribes are the Fishrot multitudes and their ilk, while the majority of our people are suffering?" Kavihuha asked.

He also touched on the issue of Air Namibia saying the government was pushing its own agenda.

"Air Namibia's problems stem from and are deeply buried in the desire and drive of the government to privatise all national assets at all costs," Kavihuha said.

He added that Tucna will not accept a national budget that does not include a 10% salary increase for civil servants.

Kavihuha said civil servants have gone for six years without a salary increase and this time they will not stand for it.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Corruption Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Our demand was a 10% increment this year and we stand by that and the consequences for failure to honour this demand will not be good, to say the least."

He added that they want to see included in this year's national budget strong and cogent proposals on what action will be taken to address the issues of illicit financial outflows, especially with banks and tax-evasion.

"Our advice to town councils and municipalities is to cut out the middleman between them and the people who need services," Kavihuha said.

He said municipalities are empowered by law to provide the services for which they were established and must not outsource these services to third parties who deliver them to the public at exorbitant prices.

"Many new politicians have entered their current space on a promise of progressive service delivery and they can only do so if and when they cut out entrepreneurship and profiteering," Kavihuha said.