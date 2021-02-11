South Africa: Aussie Mining Magnate Gets Legal Snotklap After Threatening to Sue SA Activists for Millions

10 February 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tony Carnie

An Australian mining magnate has been dealt a bruising legal smackdown by the South African legal system which he sought to 'weaponise', seemingly to bully and silence lawyers and environmental activists. The landmark legal case is set to shape future laws and tame intimidatory legal tactics by corporations, known as SLAPP suits.

Australian mining company chief Mark Victor Caruso will be nursing a bruised ego and legal black eye today after Western Cape High Court deputy judge president Patricia Goliath ruled strongly against him and his company in the preliminary rounds of a protracted legal case in which he has claimed at least R14.5-million in damages for "defamation".

Caruso is the executive chairman of the Western Australia-based mining group Mineral Resources Commodities Limited (MRC) which has claimed punitive damages against three South African environmental attorneys and three community activists for defamation - or a written apology - after they voiced criticism against his company's controversial sand-mining venture at Xolobeni on the Eastern Cape's Wild Coast and the current Tormin operations on the West Coast.

Goliath said it appeared that the legal action for alleged defamation was not aimed at obtaining monetary or financial damages, but rather to silence critics of...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Damning Report Names Mnangagwa as 'Cartel Leader' in Zimbabwe
Ethiopia Lambasts EU About Tigray Statement
Hope in Northern Mozambique As Insurgents Run Out of Food
Six Shortlisted for Kenya's Chief Justice Position
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.