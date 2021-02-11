Namibia: Grapes Galore in the North

THE northern part of Namibia is a hive of activity as hundreds of people ock to the region, bringing with them hundreds of boxes of grapes for sale, in a bid to ease their nancial problems.

As the grape season nears the end at farms in southern Namibia, people were in- formed that grapes were selling cheaply for as low as N$30 or N$40 per crate.

This triggered a rush as many people drove or hitched hike to Aussenkehr farm on the Orange River bordering SouthAfrica to buy the grapes for resale.

Suddenly open markets and street corners at Ondangwa, Ongwediva and Oshakati had people selling the grapes in bulk from trucks to street ven- dors for N$150. The vendors in turn repackage the grapes into smaller packets that sell for as low as N$10.

Aussenkehr farm produces high quality grapes which are mostly exported, with a small portion sold locally.

The grape farmers used to allow people to pick left over grapes for free after they har- vest for export but this is no longer the case.

According to Shekupe Nam- pala who also sells grapes, because of the large number of people, the free hand outs are no longer given.

"We were disappointed that the grapes were sold to us, but we still made pro t. It is an expensive trip driving all the way to 'Ou singela' but it is worth it because one can easily make N$15 000. People usually hitch hike on trucks coming from Oshikango and Angola returning to South Africa. Trucks drivers charge N$150 as opposed to buses that charge N$280 from Windhoek and when you come back with hundred boxes you pay for them," said Nampala.

"These grapes sell very fast but we have to transport them here as quick as possible as they are perishable. It is good business and with children starting school at least we can have money to buy the uniforms and school require- ments," she said.