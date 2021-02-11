Namibia: Grapes Galore in the North

11 February 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Anna Shinana

THE northern part of Namibia is a hive of activity as hundreds of people ock to the region, bringing with them hundreds of boxes of grapes for sale, in a bid to ease their nancial problems.

As the grape season nears the end at farms in southern Namibia, people were in- formed that grapes were selling cheaply for as low as N$30 or N$40 per crate.

This triggered a rush as many people drove or hitched hike to Aussenkehr farm on the Orange River bordering SouthAfrica to buy the grapes for resale.

Suddenly open markets and street corners at Ondangwa, Ongwediva and Oshakati had people selling the grapes in bulk from trucks to street ven- dors for N$150. The vendors in turn repackage the grapes into smaller packets that sell for as low as N$10.

Aussenkehr farm produces high quality grapes which are mostly exported, with a small portion sold locally.

The grape farmers used to allow people to pick left over grapes for free after they har- vest for export but this is no longer the case.

According to Shekupe Nam- pala who also sells grapes, because of the large number of people, the free hand outs are no longer given.

"We were disappointed that the grapes were sold to us, but we still made pro t. It is an expensive trip driving all the way to 'Ou singela' but it is worth it because one can easily make N$15 000. People usually hitch hike on trucks coming from Oshikango and Angola returning to South Africa. Trucks drivers charge N$150 as opposed to buses that charge N$280 from Windhoek and when you come back with hundred boxes you pay for them," said Nampala.

"These grapes sell very fast but we have to transport them here as quick as possible as they are perishable. It is good business and with children starting school at least we can have money to buy the uniforms and school require- ments," she said.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Damning Report Names Mnangagwa as 'Cartel Leader' in Zimbabwe
Ethiopia Lambasts EU About Tigray Statement
Hope in Northern Mozambique As Insurgents Run Out of Food
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Six Shortlisted for Kenya's Chief Justice Position

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.