Namibia: RMB Song Night Marks Decade of Mentoring Artists

IN CELEBRATION of mentoring and developing artists, organisers of the RMB Song Night say this year's event will reflect on artists who have been part of the programme for the past 10 years.

According to the founder and creative director of Song Night, Lize Ehlers, the main aim of RMB Song Night is to teach and train artists how to sing with a mic as well as a live band. They also train them on basic stage development.

Celebrating 10 years, Ehlers says they want to revisit artists who have been part of their platform to see what they have gained from the programme thus far. "We also just want to check on whether they are still using our platform to produce music, or have given up completely," Ehlers said.

She urged all artists who took part in Song Night events before to send them birthday messages, and let them know what they are doing, and how far they have gone with their careers.

This year's event will take place under the theme 'A decade of nurturing the Namibian sound'. The first event will kick off on 24 February at 19h00. It will stream live on all RMB Song Night social media pages (Facebook, You Tube and Instagram).

Ehlers says this year's celebration will be a year-long campaign, because they want to make all artists who took part in previuos programmes the ambassadors.

Last year the RMB Song Night selected young talented singer, Zikii, as an ambassador for 2020. Zikii got a chance to launch her baby album titled 'Spread Love', on RMB Song Night platform.

2021 AUDITION

Ehlers said as they plan something different for Song Night this year, they will hold an audition to select five new artists who will take part in this year's events. "We are only going to have five Song Night events this year, and one artist per show, for five nights," explained Ehlers, adding that the audition has already begun, and it will end next week Friday.

Artists interested in auditioning for this year should send five original songs, biographies and photos to [email protected]

Artists who are selected for 2021 events will be given a Covid-19 relief grant of N$1 000 per performance. The Song Night made its debut in 2011 with a free platform through which hundreds of singers from all regions of Namibia were developed. Song Night, now called RMB Song Night, through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation sponsorship since 2014, is celebrating a decade of nurturing the Namibian sound.

With humble beginnings, RMB Song Night offered emerging singers a platform to perform. According to Ehlers, the platform understood that singers needed to perform more to gain experience and exposure. Song Night then added agency, which booked artists to perform at paying events all across Namibia.

"This endeavour combined with free workshops, completely changed the musical landscape of Namibia," she says.