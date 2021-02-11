Namibia: Medical Aid Funds to Foot Vaccine Bill

MEDICAL aid funds will pay for the Covid-19 vaccine on behalf of their members, said Namibian Association of Medical Aid Funds (Namaf) chief executive officer Stephen Tjiuoro yesterday.

This comes after the minister of finance, Ipumbu Shiimi and the minister of health and social services, Kalumbi Shangula, approached Namaf and the Namibia Financial Institutions Supervisory Authority (Namfisa) last month to support beneficiaries of their schemes to access the vaccine.

"Medical aid funds have agreed to pay for costs related to Covid-19 vaccines on behalf of their members," Tjiuoro said.

He added that the landing cost and distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine is yet to be determined. Therefore, the impact of the roll- out remains unknown, however, discussions around the procurement are ongoing.

Private medical aid funds in Namibia cover about 8% of the population, which represents roughly 200 000 citizens.

Shangula last month said the government signed a financial commitment agreement on 5 November 2020 to pay US$9 096 780 (N$134 359 441) to the Covax facility for the Covid-19 vaccine supply.

The government already paid US$1 626 240 (N$29 272 320) to acquire vaccine doses enough to vaccinate 20% of the population, which represents 508 200 persons.

Namibia is set to receive at least 127 200 doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine through the Covax facility by the end of this month.

The vaccine has, however, not been cleared by the World Health Organisation (WHO) for emergency use yet.

ASTRAZENECA

After South Africa announced that it stopped the rollout of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine, there are fears that the vaccine is not effective enough to protect those who receive it and some have equated it to glycerin.

However, Windhoek-based infectious disease specialist Dr Gordon Cupido says the fear among Namibians is not justified.

"It [AstraZeneca-Oxford] has advantages in price and less complicated storage, so it is attractive to us. It is also likely to protect against severe illness but to be confirmed. There is also the Johnson and Johnson vaccine that is similar, has a single dose and has been tested against the [SA] variant.

"The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines seem to protect against illness, AstraZeneca and J&J against severe illness and death, so we should definitely go for J&J, likely also AstraZeneca," he recommends.

Cupido, however, admits that it is likely the SA variant is in Namibia, which will become more common after regulations are relaxed.

The Lancet Medical Journal said the results of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine give hope that Covid-19 vaccines can interrupt some asymptomatic transmissions.

The researchers stressed that there were no deaths, hospitalisations or severe disease observed in the vaccinated groups from three weeks after the first dose, which should exceed regulatory thresholds. However, the verdict on the WHO's emergency use listing for the vaccine is still not out.

The vaccine's effectiveness in older age groups could not be assessed because only 12% of the participants in the trials were over age 55 and only 4% were over 70, too few to give a statistically robust answer.

Despite the age limit of the vaccine in some countries, Cupido said Israel, where the vaccine is being administered, new hospitalisations are down more than 90% in all age groups and it is also not restricted in the United Kingdom as well as the United States.

The UK has close to two million active cases and the US has over nine million.

Germany, Spain and Austria are among a number of countries that will only administer the vaccine to 18-64 year olds, saying there is not enough evidence on how well it protects those 65 years and older.