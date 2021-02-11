Namibia: Creepy-Crawlies Invade Homes

A SMALL, six-legged critter has surfaced around Windhoek, raising alarm as it moves in swarms and settles in heaps.

While Namibians are speculative of where the bugs may be coming from, minister of agriculture, water and land reform Calle Schlettwein says there is no need to panic.

"We have seen a number of these waves of insects coming in masses. I don't think this specific one has any danger or is any pest," Schlettwein yesterday told The Namibian.

Furthermore, he said the proliferation of the beetle is most likely associated with the good rains received around the country in recent weeks.

"It's a little bit of a nuisance, I agree. But they are little, they can't bite, they can't do anything, so its not a dangerous thing," Schlettwein said.

The tiny, black bug measures about seven millimetres in length with thin, thread-like antennae at its mouth and a lightly streaked exoskeleton.

Locals recently shared pictures and videos of the tiny bugs on social media and with The Namibian, asking whether the city was experiencing a beetle infestation, with some bugs spotted in people's homes and offices around the city.

"I'm more convinced now than ever that we have a beetle infestation on our hands in Windhoek. These little buggers are busybodies and quite robust against Doom. Question is: Where did they come from and how did they get to this point? #GroundBeetleInfestation," one user wrote on Twitter.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I'm ready for winter. I can't be fighting so many insects. One day it's moths, the next it's bugs, flies and creatures I've never seen before. This sounds like that chapter in the Bible y'all," said another.

John Chimumbwa, the executive director of the E8 Secretariat, consisting of eight southern African countries, provided a basic identification of the bug and corroborated Schlettwein's sentiment that the insect is harmless.

"It belongs to an order called Coleoptera that chews wood. [... ] For sure it does not bite humans!" he said.

Other insects in this category include a huge diversity of beetles such as ladybugs, fireflies, junebugs, stag beetles, weevils, burying beetles, rove beetles, click beetles, rose chafers and others.

The specific insect is suspected to be of the Stenolophus genus of ground beetle, however, its specific species remains unknown.

According to entomologist John Irish, the bug's scientific name is Platymetopus figuratus and it belongs to the family Carabidae, commonly known as ground beetles.

He said it is fairly common, being found throughout Namibia and the rest of southern Africa, but usually not in large numbers.

Furthermore, he said the insect's eggs can remain dormant in the ground for many years, only hatching when environmental conditions are optimal for the survival of the species.

"We do not know exactly what these optimal conditions are for most insects, but one can guess that the combination of temperature, humidity, cumulative rainfall and/or day length of the past week or so were exactly what is optimal for Platymetopus figuratus, and it has triggered the mass emergence of all those eggs that accumulated over many less optimal years," he said.