Namibia: Kavekotora Backs Decision to Close Air Namibia

11 February 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Sakeus Iikela

RALLY for Democracy and Progress leader Mike Kavekotora says he supports the decision by Cabinet to liquidate and close down Air Namibia.

Cabinet on Tuesday gave approval for the national airline to be voluntarily liquidated.

Kavekotora is one of the members of parliament who have been calling for closing down of parastatals that have been "technically insolvent for years".

"We don't need to be emotional about it. We currently have an airline which is basically a bottomless pit. It has been a liability. The money we have been pumping into Air Namibia as a nation went into billions and billions of dollars. This is money that could have been used for other pertinent issues such as education and health and other pertinent issues," Kavekotora said.

Kavekotora added: "I only hope that the decision to liquidate Air Namibia is not politically motivated to the benefit of the politically connected people as we have been hearing in the papers".

He said he does not support the narrative of maintaining a national airline for the sake of it.

"I am not buying into that argument of just wanting to see the Namibian flag on an airline. That is nonsense, that is an emotional reaction. We need to be realistic and we don't need to be emotional about this. If something does not work, you just have to kill it. And this applies to many technically insolvent state-owned enterprises," he said.

Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) director Graham Hopwood also supports the Cabinet decision to liquidate Air Namibia.

He said: "Air Namibia has not produced any audited financial statements over the years. You can't run a business like that and expect it to continue so I'm afraid it is very sad but it is inevitable that it has to happen".

