Namibia: Geingob Hijacked Liberation Glory - Namoloh

11 February 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Sakeus Iikela

FORMER minister of safety and security Charles Namoloh says he has lingering feelings of betrayal and humiliation because president Hage Geingob is regarded as a national hero without having been on the battlefront during the struggle for independence.

Namoloh yesterday confirmed the authenticity of two audio recordings that have been circulating on social media in which he questioned, among others, Geingob's military credentials.

Although he did not explain the context of the frustration he expressed in the recordings, he accused Geingob and some senior Swapo members of hijacking the glory meant for former People's Liberation Army of Namibia (Plan) combatants and of taking "our jobs".

According to him, Geingob and others were only concerned with glorifying themselves as heroes of the liberation struggle.

WARNED AGAINST CORRUPTION

Namoloh told The Namibian yesterday he had warned Swapo leaders between 2007 and 2012 to address corruption within the party, but was silenced.

At the time, former minister of home affairs Pendukeni Iivula-Ithana was Swapo's secretary general.

He said the problems the party faces today could have been avoided had the leaders made the correct decisions.

Namoloh said between 2014 and 2107, he was aware of allegations that some prominent party members were using money to buy political power, but he didn't know where the money was coming from.

Namoloh also stated he was aware of allegations that some candidates at Swapo's 2017 elective congress bribed delegates to sway the elections in their favour.

"I know there was money and maybe that's how some of us ended up on the parliament list. I know some people were saying that delegates were bought," Namoloh said.

Although Namoloh supported Geingob's slate at the 2017 congress, he said he was not part of the clique of politicians accused of looting Fishcor in the name of Swapo.

In one of the audio recordings, Namoloh said: "When they left for exile, there is no trace as to what they have been doing, but they are now glorifying themselves as combatants . . . 'we fought, we fought' . . . they were nowhere to be seen on the war front, they only used to come visit.

"Some did not even visit the war front. Now that they have realised that the people in the country love their former combatants, now they are inserting themselves in stories of the war front," he said.

Namoloh claimed that former combatants are now frustrated by the current administration and "we will soon be fed up".

"There are no longer former commanders who have been at the war front here, because we only now have commanders who have been at the universities in America and wherever during the war," he said.

The former minister said Geingob must also be honest and stop misleading the people with his battlefront stories.

He was referring to Geingob who challenged journalists during a joint press conference held at State House when Botswana president Eric Masisi visited Namibia.

At that press briefing, Geingob said he was ready to train anyone who wanted to wage war against Botswana over the killing of Namibians by the Botswana Defence Force.

"They are even offering to train civilians. How professional are you to train anyone? If you want war. Please, save us. We will really get fed up with these things as veterans. We are being marginalised as veterans who fought for this country. I don't care now, because I have been humiliated so many times. But I am ready to stand for Swapo," he said.

State House press secretary Alfredo Hengari yesterday said Namoloh's claims were "trivial" and not deserving of the president's attention.

"The president has urgent matters to attend to that impact positively on the lives of Namibians. Therefore, in light of the agenda of development and service delivery to the Namibian people, the issues raised by the former minister are trivial and not deserving of the attention of the head of state," Hengari said.

