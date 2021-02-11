Namibia: Wanderers, Old Boys Take a Big Lead

WANDERERS and WHS Old Boys opened up a big gap at the top of the Premier League 50-over log after both recorded crushing wins over the weekend.

Wanderers picked up 19 bonus points after beating Mr 24/7 Welwitschia by 181 runs at the coast and now top the log on 82 points from five matches. They are still unbeaten, having won four of those, while one match was rained out.

WHS Old Boys, however, remain close on their heels after a rich haul of 23 bonus points in their 194-run victory against Trustco United last weekend.

On that occasion, a great century by Zane Green, who hit 157 off 135 balls, led them to victory, as Old Boys amassed 348 for five wickets off their 50 overs and then dismissed United for 154.

Old Boys are now only seven points behind Wanderers on 75 points from five matches, of which they won three and lost one, with one match rained out. Their only defeat came when they suffered a narrow three-wicket defeat to Wanderers on 21 November.

CCD Tigers are third on the log on 46 points from four matches, but with a game in hand, they can still close the gap on the leaders.

However, they face a tough assignment on Saturday when they take on Old Boys at the WHS field. In their first round encounter on 31 October, a brilliant bowling performance by Gerhard Erasmus led Old Boys to an emphatic 10-wicket victory.

He took eight wickets for 39 runs to dismiss CCD for 108, before Zane Green and Wimpie Viljoen each scored a half century as Old Boys cantered to victory.

CCD, however, have a strong batting line-up including national players like Stephen Baard, Nicol Loftie-Eaton and Pikkie Ya France, and along with other promising batsmen like Joshuan Julius, Ramon Wilmot and Wayne Raw, they will be hoping to provide stiffer resistance this time around.

Trustco United are fourth on the log on 27 points from five matches, of which they lost four and only won one.

That victory, however, came against bottom-of-the-log Mr 24/7 Welwitschia and they will be hoping to complete the double when they host the coastal side at Trustco United Park on Saturday.

United have been rebuilding with a young side including promising batsmen like Eben van Wyk, Lohan Louwrens, Tino Chiwara, Shaun Fouche and JW Visagie, and along with a potent bowling line up including the likes of Christiaan Delport, Nyasha Nyashazaidshe, Dickson Vambe and Stefan Bezuidenhout they should start as favourites on their home turf.

Welwitschia have lost four matches, with one no result, and will be desperate to get off the foot of the log with a victory.

In their first round match on 31 October they suffered a comprehensive 57-run defeat, when their batsmen were bundled out for 84 runs.

They, however, have some talented players like Matthew de Gouveia, Mias Strauss, Michael van Lingen, Shalako Groenewaldt and Renier Bosman and could cause an upset.