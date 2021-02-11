Namibia: Confusion Over Zambezi Border Closure

THE Hospitality Association of Namibia (HAN) has warned the government of a possible crisis if the border between Namibia and Botswana in the Zambezi region is not reopened.

Namibia's side of the border caters for around 3 000 people and mostly international tourists.

The checkpoint in question is the Kasane border post, which was said to be kept closed since last year despite the government announcing it was open.

Kasane is a strategically situated checkpoint and is the key access point to the Kavango-Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area (Kaza).

Some senior government officials believe the border was kept closed after Botswana Defence Force soldiers killed four Namibian fishermen in November last year.

"The issue of the Kasane-Chobe border closure may have been affected by the violation that occurred as a result of civilians reacting after the shooting of Namibians by BDF," a source says.

That incident heightened tensions between Namibia and Botswana, sparking protests in Windhoek and at Katima Mulilo, in which Botswanan flags were burnt and a Botswana-registered vehicle was damaged.

Some sources say the tension could play a role in the border confusion.

There appears to be confusion among Namibian officials on whether the border is indeed closed.

Zambezi regional governor Lawrence Sampofu yesterday said the borders were closed due to Covid-19.

He denied suggestions that the alleged closure is linked to the shootings last year.

"We are waiting for the borders to be opened," he said.

Minister of environment, forestry and tourism Pohamba Shifeta also says the Kasane border was closed due to Covid-19.

But minister of home affairs, immigration, safety and security Frans Kapofi yesterday said he is not aware that Namibia's side of the border was closed.

He said the Namibian side of the checkpoint was opened before the Botswana side.

"Maybe there was a miscommunication," he said.

The home affairs ministry's chief of immigration, Nehemia Nghishekwa, yesterday issued a statement on the matter.

"It is important to note that Namibian border posts are officially open. The only proviso is that we can only operate if the corresponding border post in the other country is also operational. As a result, there is no need for us to have a discussion on when to open," he said.

According to him, the current regulations provide that the minister responsible for immigration will publish the opening of a border post on notification from the neighbouring country's intention to resume operations.

"As it is now, our borders with Zambia and Botswana are open. With South Africa, only the Ariamsvlei and Noordoewer border posts are open, but only for commercial goods and emergencies," Nghishekwa said.

He said the border with Angola is still closed and only operates in case of emergencies.

CONCERNS

There are concerns that the livelihoods of Namibians at Impalila and Kasika across the Chobe River on the Namibian side are at stake.

One of the hardest-hit areas is Impalila Island - an area bordering the Zambezi River in the north and the Chobe River in the south.

Some residents in the area say their trip into Botswana via the Kasane border post usually takes about 10 minutes by boat.

There they would buy goods such as food at Kasane.

The border closure has now forced communities to travel to Katima Mulilo via boat for around eight hours to access the same goods.

Residents say there is no other way to source goods for Impalila Island.

WARNING

Tourism establishments that employ hundreds in the area raised red flags last year already.

They called on the government to urgently open the border between Namibia and Botswana to save hundreds of jobs and the livehihoods of thousands.

HAN sent a letter to Namibia's executive director of international relations and cooperation, Penda Naanda, on 4 February 2021.

"The current climatic situation is fast converting this commercial call to a humanitarian call, and on behalf of the tourism sector in that region and the communities who depend on them (some 3 000 people within three conservancies and four different communities), we feel compelled to repeat our call urgently," the association's chief executive officer, Gitta Paetzold, said in the letter.

Paetzold said road transportation from Ngoma to other parts of the Zambezi region could become impossible as heavy rains continue.

" ... which makes it absolutely crucial for the Kasane border post and the Impalila/Kasika posts on the Namibian side to become fully operational to allow for both human and cargo traffic, as much of the procurement and supply for basic commodities to secure livelihoods of the Namibian people living in that area depend on the Kasane gateway," she said.

Paetzold confirmed the letter to The Namibian and said their concerns are receiving high-level attention.

O&L Leisure managing director Norbert Wurm also wrote a letter last month supporting the plea to open the border at Kasane.

O&L Leisure owns Chobe Water Villas, situated just across the Chobe River from Kasane.

The tourism industry globally has taken a significant knock as a result of the global Covid-19 pandemic, and remote areas, including the Kaza transfrontier region, have been impacted even more.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Many tourism operators are at the brink of bankruptcy across the Kaza region and particularly around the Chobe area. We are one of many who are dependent on the Kasane border post for accessibility to the Kasane airport for our guests and for supplies from Kasane town."

TOURISM

Shifeta on Tuesday said the ministry's office relies mostly on the home affairs ministry regarding the operation of border posts.

"They are the only ones who can regulate the closing and opening of the borders, I presume ... " Shifeta said.

"We are doing what we can as a ministry. We should communicate clearly," he said.

Shifeta said issues between Namibia and Botswana are being discussed through the appropriate ministries and offices.

"The two governments will also hold their joint commission on cooperation from 16 to 18 February, where some of these issues will be discussed," he said.

He said the road from Ngoma to Kasika on the Namibian side is still accessible and the business community and their guests or visitors can still use that road.

"From a tourism perspective, yes, this may have an impact, like any other areas, given the impact of Covid-19, and this cannot be referred to as a humanitarian crisis. Normal daily life continues in the area, but Covid-19 is affecting all parts of the world," Shifeta said.