Namibia: Pupils Sleep in Water As Hostel Floods

PUPILS at Ashipala Secondary School in Omusati were forced to sleep in flooded dormitories after the heavy rain lashed the area on Tuesday night.

About 200 pupils were affected as their uniforms, clothes, books and food were all soaked and damaged in the water that leaked into the makeshift dormitories.

The heavy rains that poured throughout the night also caused extensive damage to the hostel facilities made from corrugated zinc sheets by the teachers with the assistance of parents who contributed money for the project.

The hostel was built for pupils who stay far from school and normally have to walk long distances to attend classes. It also allows for easy monitoring of their school work and gives them a better environment to study in.

A teacher who spoke on condition of anonymity told The Namibian that classes at the school had to be suspended for the day as they evacuated the pupils and sought alternative accommodation for them.

"It was a moment of panic for all of us. Currently, our school does not have proper hostel facilities and even the corrugated zinc shacks where the pupils are accommodated are not properly constructed because the school did not have enough funds to construct proper facilities.

"The teachers contributed money and built shacks for our pupils to sleep in. Last night, we woke up to the screams of pupils as their rooms got flooded. All their personal belongings were destroyed in the water," she said.

The school also does not have proper ablution facilities among other challenges. With the shacks destroyed by the heavy rains, the school had turned about 16 classrooms into pupils' sleeping rooms.

"We have written several letters to the ministry to construct a hostel for us but our pleas have been ignored for some time now. Last year, many schools in the region were allocated funds to construct additional hostel blocks and ablution facilities but our school was sidelined.

"The pupils' lives are in great danger because those shacks are not up to standard and they walk a distance to the toilets at night, which is dangerous, especially for the girls. We are appealing to the government to consider our plight and assist us," she said.

The acting education director for Omusati region, Pauline Shapumba, could not be reached for comment.