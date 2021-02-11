Namibia: Geingob Calls for Better Access to Justice

PRESIDENT Hage Geingob wants legal practitioners to provide more free services to people in remote areas of the country.

In remarks made during the official opening of the 2021 legal year yesterday, Geingob encouraged lawyers in private practice to do more work for free through outreach programmes in remote areas, where he said the need for their services is the greatest.

Like his speech with the opening of parliament on Tuesday, Geingob's address at the opening of the legal year was pre-recorded. The opening was for the first time done on an online platform through the Office of the Judiciary's website.

Geingob remarked that "law is a tool that should drive social change and enhance social justice", and added: "Unfortunately, we don't see enough of that in our society. In fact there is growing discontent from the public in the manner justice is delivered and this requires introspection on all fronts."

He continued: "The lack of access to legal services and to the courts to a wide selection of our society should be an indictment on our collective conscience."

Namibia's "judiciary must increasingly become an indispensable and integral role player in the fight against poverty, corruption and inequality", Geingob said further.

"The provision of free legal advice has the ability to keep a family in its home and may help save a woman or a child from exploitation and abuse. Let us therefore all work hard to ensure that justice is made available to every citizen," he stated.

The president also said he was recommitting himself to ensuring that the judiciary remains independent and impartial and serves the public with integrity.

"The rule of law, the administration of justice and protection of civil liberties are anchors that buttress the stability of our Namibian house," he said. "These principles must be respected and protected by all Namibians, as a collective."

Also speaking during the event, chief justice Peter Shivute noted that the country's courts had to adapt to a new reality and innovate due to the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown period last year. Although courts' operations were disrupted, they continued to function during an extraordinary and difficult year, he said.

During 2020, the Supreme Court delivered 86% of its reserved judgements within its three-month time limit after the hearing of an appeal, Shivute noted.

In the High Court, more judgements were delivered in civil cases during 2020 than in 2019, he said, with 6 491 civil cases finalised last year, compared to 4 937 disposed of during 2019.

Of the 927 civil cases in the High Court that were referred to mediation last year, 621 were settled, which is a success rate of 67% and is calculated to have saved about N$62 million in legal fees and some 2 636 days of court proceedings, figures released by the chief justice also show.

The country's lower courts, however, achieved a case finalisation rate of only 44% last year, resulting in a backlog of 6 288 matters being carried over into 2021, Shivute said. The lower courts had ended 2019 with a case finalisation rate of 51% for the year, he also noted.