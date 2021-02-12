South Africa: From Vaccines to R350 Grant Extension and Economic Growth, South Africa Will Rise Like the Fynbos, Says Ramaphosa

analysis

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday pegged 2021 as a year of 'change, for progress and for rebirth' - with fighting Covid-19 as the most pressing priority, alongside rebuilding and restarting South Africa's flailing economy.

"We must defeat the coronavirus pandemic; that is the primary aim in all we do. And second, we must accelerate our economic recovery. Third, we must implement economic reforms to create sustainable jobs and drive inclusive growth. And finally, we must fight corruption and strengthen the state."

With this sharp focus, President Cyril Ramaphosa set out his administration's priorities for the year. After all, he said, he was not at the podium of the National Assembly for his fifth State of the Nation Address (Sona) to make promises.

The R350 Covid-19 support grant has been extended for three months, as an effective and efficient way to support those affected by the pandemic lockdown restrictions. And the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) Temporary Employee/Employer Scheme has been extended to 15 March.

Both those support measures have been central to demands by organised labour and also civil society.

Reiterating the message of his health minister, Ramaphosa confirmed the start of vaccination of healthcare workers with Johnson & Johnson vaccines...