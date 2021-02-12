South Africa: Civil Society Responds - SONA 2021 Should Have Focused On Strengthening the Fundamentals

allAfrica/SABC television broadcast
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation address on February 11, 2021
12 February 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Zukiswa Pikoli and Christi Nortier

'This is no ordinary year, and this is no ordinary State of the Nation Address', President Cyril Ramaphosa said in opening the 2021 State of the Nation Address. Maverick Citizen asked civil society organisations what they had expected going in and what they made of what they heard.

Zukiswa Kota, PSAM head of Monitoring and Advocacy

While we acknowledge the president's statement that this Sona was more a progress report and less a promise of things to come, there are fundamental signals of government plans that the Sona should have issued.

Housing: given the December 2020 announcement by the minister of human settlements of the downscaling of state-subsidised housing, we expected the president to signal how his administration would ensure that pro-poor housing obligations outlined in the NDP will be met. The Sona instead referred to emerging "smart city" developments. The recent policy shift by DHS appears to be a contradiction of the 2019 Sona promise in which the president committed to "accelerate provision of well-located housing and land to poor South Africans".

Health: with limited public information pertaining to the Covid-19 vaccine, we expected the president to address key questions in the public domain including the mechanisms by which...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

More on This
South African State of Nation Address 'Signals Tough Times Ahead'
Left in the Dark Again - South Africans Suffer More Power Cuts
Unemployment Rate Soars in South Africa
Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Damning Report Names Mnangagwa as 'Cartel Leader' in Zimbabwe
Hope in Northern Mozambique As Insurgents Run Out of Food
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ethiopia Lambasts EU About Tigray Statement
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rights Group Blames Ethiopia for Unlawful Shelling of Tigray

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.