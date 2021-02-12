South Africa: Civil Society Responds - SONA 2021 Should Have Focused On Strengthening the Fundamentals

analysis

'This is no ordinary year, and this is no ordinary State of the Nation Address', President Cyril Ramaphosa said in opening the 2021 State of the Nation Address. Maverick Citizen asked civil society organisations what they had expected going in and what they made of what they heard.

Zukiswa Kota, PSAM head of Monitoring and Advocacy

While we acknowledge the president's statement that this Sona was more a progress report and less a promise of things to come, there are fundamental signals of government plans that the Sona should have issued.

Housing: given the December 2020 announcement by the minister of human settlements of the downscaling of state-subsidised housing, we expected the president to signal how his administration would ensure that pro-poor housing obligations outlined in the NDP will be met. The Sona instead referred to emerging "smart city" developments. The recent policy shift by DHS appears to be a contradiction of the 2019 Sona promise in which the president committed to "accelerate provision of well-located housing and land to poor South Africans".

Health: with limited public information pertaining to the Covid-19 vaccine, we expected the president to address key questions in the public domain including the mechanisms by which...