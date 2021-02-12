South Africa: Fynbos and Aloe Analogies Aside, Ramaphosa's SONA 2021 Signals Tough Times Ahead

allAfrica/SABC television broadcast
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation address on February 11, 2021
12 February 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Merten

A nod to labour with the three-month extension of the R350 Covid-19 grant and special unemployment support. A nod to business with the long-awaited scarce skills lists, and undertakings on independent power production. Yet Thursday's State of the Nation Address was much of muchness.

President Cyril Ramaphosa took his fynbos, which rises after fierce fires, to Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's aloe that survives dry spells.

But when the two politicians respectively in charge of South Africa's government and the national purse haul out the analogy of hardy plants to emphasise resilience, it's a sign of more tough times ahead. Regardless of the spin.

"(L)ike the hardy fynbos of our native land, we too have proven to be resilient in many ways," said Ramaphosa on Thursday when he delivered the 2021 State of the Nation Address (Sona). Four months earlier in October's Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) Mboweni said, "(T)he country's Aloe ferox is drought resistant, it can survive the harshest of circumstances and can certainly withstand a pandemic. Our little Aloe ferox has survived! It is recovering!"

Budget 2021 set for 24 February will reflect exactly how far that aloe recovery is - and how...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

