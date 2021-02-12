South Africa: Missing From SONA 2021 - How to Address State Accountability and the Respect for the Law

opinion

We will never win the fight against corruption if there is no respect for the rule of law and the judiciary.

Dear Mr President,

Thank you for your State of the Nation Address (Sona) of 2021. It could not have come at a worse time for your fragile leadership, both in government and in the ANC, when there are many threats to our constitutional democracy, justice and the rule of law.

One should not forget that the Sona took place on February 11, as we marked the 31st anniversary of Nelson Mandela's release from prison. Poignantly, you specifically mention the release of Mandela.

I am not going to second-guess why you chose February 11 for your speech - but perhaps you subtly wanted to remind conscientious public representatives to follow Mandela's example of servant leadership, selflessness and dedication in his relentless commitment to creating a better life for all who live in South Africa. Also, to remind South Africans of our resilience through all hardships and keeping our shape through the different seasons, like the fynbos that you referred to.

Before your speech, several commentators asked one critical question: What he gonna promise us this time?

Already, some economists have...