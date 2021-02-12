South Africa: Missing From SONA 2021 - How to Address State Accountability and the Respect for the Law

12 February 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Omphemetse S Sibanda

We will never win the fight against corruption if there is no respect for the rule of law and the judiciary.

Dear Mr President,

Thank you for your State of the Nation Address (Sona) of 2021. It could not have come at a worse time for your fragile leadership, both in government and in the ANC, when there are many threats to our constitutional democracy, justice and the rule of law.

One should not forget that the Sona took place on February 11, as we marked the 31st anniversary of Nelson Mandela's release from prison. Poignantly, you specifically mention the release of Mandela.

I am not going to second-guess why you chose February 11 for your speech - but perhaps you subtly wanted to remind conscientious public representatives to follow Mandela's example of servant leadership, selflessness and dedication in his relentless commitment to creating a better life for all who live in South Africa. Also, to remind South Africans of our resilience through all hardships and keeping our shape through the different seasons, like the fynbos that you referred to.

Before your speech, several commentators asked one critical question: What he gonna promise us this time?

Already, some economists have...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Damning Report Names Mnangagwa as 'Cartel Leader' in Zimbabwe
Hope in Northern Mozambique As Insurgents Run Out of Food
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ethiopia Lambasts EU About Tigray Statement
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rights Group Blames Ethiopia for Unlawful Shelling of Tigray

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.