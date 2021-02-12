South Africa: AfCFTA - Alive With Possibilities

11 February 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)
By Onalenna Mhlongo

The South African government says it will maximise the opportunities presented by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which came into operation on 1 January 2021, following the adoption of the Johannesburg Declaration by the African Union (AU).

The AFCTA is set to create a massive market and demand for locally-produced machinery, clothes and food; provides a platform for South African businesses to expand into markets across the continent, and for South Africa to position itself as a gateway to the continent.

Delivering the 2021 State of the Nation Address on Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said South Africa was already at work to reindustrialise the economy.

This, the President said, was being done through initiatives such as the Ford Motor Company's investment into the economy. The company recently announced a R16 billion investment in the South African market, which is expected to majorly bump up jobs and local production.

"Last week, the Ford Motor Company announced a R16 billion investment to expand their manufacturing facility in Tshwane for the next generation Ford Ranger bakkie.

"This investment will support the growth of around 12 small and medium enterprises in automotive component manufacturing," the President said.

Nearly half of the procurement spend on construction of the bulk earthworks and top structure at the Tshwane Special Economic Zone during this phase is expected to be allocated to small, medium and micro enterprises (SMME's), an amount equal to R1.7 billion in procurement opportunities.

Furthermore, the President reiterated Toyota's investment in its KwaZulu-Natal facility to start production of the first generation of hybrid electric vehicles to come off a South African assembly line.

"This follows investment announcements by Nissan, Mercedes Benz and Isuzu in expanded production facilities, all of which cement South Africa's position as a global player in auto manufacturing.

"This year, our focus will be on getting the industry back to full production, implementing the Black Industrialist Fund and working on a new platform for expanded auto trade with the rest of the continent.

"This will be part of our concerted effort to boost the manufacturing sector," the President said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Damning Report Names Mnangagwa as 'Cartel Leader' in Zimbabwe
Hope in Northern Mozambique As Insurgents Run Out of Food
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ethiopia Lambasts EU About Tigray Statement
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Six Shortlisted for Kenya's Chief Justice Position

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.