South Africa: Task Teams to Address Disruptions to Economic Activity

11 February 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Government has set up task teams in a number of provinces to deal with extortion and violence on sites of economic activity.

Delivering the State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Thursday evening, President Cyril Ramaphosa said crime and violence continue to undermine people's sense of safety and security and tackling it is central to the success of government's recovery plan.

"Crimes like cable theft, railway infrastructure vandalism; land invasions, construction site disruptions and attacks on truck drivers hamper economic activity and discourage investment," he told Parliament.

Therefore, the President said government has taken steps to combat these crimes and deal with those responsible in terms of the law.

Meanwhile, government is also fast-tracking the implementation and capacitation of the Border Management Agency to curb illegal immigration and cross-border crime, while the State fights to end gender-based violence.

"Ending gender-based violence is imperative if we lay claim to being a society rooted in inequality and non-sexism," said the President.

