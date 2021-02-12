South Africa: Remembering Covid-19 Casualties

11 February 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Emotions ran high as President Cyril Ramaphosa, together with the Presiding Officers of Parliament, lit a candle, in honour and remembrance of South Africans who lost their lives during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic caused pain and disruption around the world, in South Africa, 47 145 people have lost their lives at the hands of this disease.

Invincible, yet deadly, the Coronavirus pandemic has left heartbreak in its wake and has caused the loss of lives and livelihoods.

This year's State of the Nation Address, under a rather new normal, takes place under a sombre mood as many continue to succumb to the pandemic.

COVID-19 regulations have necessitated Parliament to only have 20 members of the media and 30 Members of Parliament on the precinct, with the rest having to join proceedings virtually in this hybrid joint-sitting.

It is against this background that President Cyril Ramaphosa, together with the Presiding Officers of Parliament, held a candle lighting ceremony on the Parliamentary precinct in honour and remembrance of South Africans who lost their lives during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The President, accompanied by National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise and National Council of Provinces Chairperson Amos Masondo, walked into the National Assembly chamber, a short while ago.

He slowly took a lighter and lit the first candle, before renowned poet, singer and film producer Siphokazi Jonas recited a poem in absentia to mark the occasion.

Jonas, who was not present at the ceremony in person and with her poem pre-recorded, delivered an emotional rendition that described how South Africa is a country that is able to rise from its ruins.

Immediately after this, the President and the Presiding Officers observed the rendition of the national anthem before making their way into the main chamber.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Damning Report Names Mnangagwa as 'Cartel Leader' in Zimbabwe
Hope in Northern Mozambique As Insurgents Run Out of Food
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ethiopia Lambasts EU About Tigray Statement
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rights Group Blames Ethiopia for Unlawful Shelling of Tigray

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.