Nigeria: #EndSARS Protest Won't Be Tolerated Again - Govt

Tobi Oshinnaike/Unsplash
An #EndSARS protest in Lagos on October 10, 2020.
12 February 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Tunde Oguntola, Samuel Abulude

Ahead of a planned protest by #ENDSARS proponent on February 13 at the Lekki toll gate, the federal government yesterday warned that such protest will not be tolerated.

The federal government said while peaceful protests are the constitutional rights of Nigerians, violent protests are not.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja, the minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said anyone that is found protesting at the tollgate will be arrested by the security agencies.

"At this time, the chances that any peaceful protest will be hijacked are very high. Based on the intelligence at the disposal of the federal government, some Nigerian activists have linked up with others outside Nigeria, including subversive elements, with a view to destabilizing the country. We cannot and must not allow this to happen," he said.

LCC appeals to a group of protesters to cease the planned protests.

Also, the management of the Lekki Concession Company (LCC) yesterday appealed to the two groups of protesters: #OccupyLekkiTollGate and #DefendLagos to refrain from their planned protests on Saturday, February 13 at the Lekki tollgate plaza.

The LCC noted that the protests if allowed to hold could further exacerbate the plans of the management to put the toll plaza back into operation and lead to loss of jobs which in effect would project a bad image on how International lenders would view doing business in Nigeria.

The managing director of LCC, Mr Yomi Omomuwasan, speaking in a media brief in Lagos said, the company was aware of misinformation circulating especially in the social media and noted that the LCC like many Nigerians was distressed by the violence that resulted from the protests and the resultant disruptions to people and businesses.

"We have lately been made aware from media reports that two different groups - #OccupyLekkiTollGate and #DefendLagos/#DemNoBornDemPapaWell - are planning to demonstrate at our already destroyed Admiralty Circle Toll Plaza on Saturday, February 13, 2021 following the decision of the Lagos Judicial Panel of Inquiry to hand the Toll Plaza back to us.

"It was in a bid to halt further losses to our operations, especially given our subsisting financial commitments to local and foreign financial institutions;, that we approached the Lagos Judicial Panel of Inquiry for permission to repossess our facilities.

"Our intent with the request was to enable us evaluate the damages, process insurance claims and rebuild the burnt facilities before the commencement of operations in order to continue to fulfil our loan repayment and other financial obligations," he added.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Damning Report Names Mnangagwa as 'Cartel Leader' in Zimbabwe
Hope in Northern Mozambique As Insurgents Run Out of Food
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ethiopia Lambasts EU About Tigray Statement
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rights Group Blames Ethiopia for Unlawful Shelling of Tigray

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.