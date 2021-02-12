Nigeria: How 101-Year-Old Woman Survived Covid-19 in Osun - Oauth CMD

11 February 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Adejumo Kabir

The Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTH), Victor Adetiloye, has narrated how a 101-year-old woman survived COVID-19 in Osun State.

Mr Adetiloye in a statement on Thursday said the old woman was one of the 120 COVID-19 patients that the hospital has treated since the second wave of the pandemic.

He explained that the elderly woman, whose name was not disclosed, was earlier admitted for cough, fever and breathlessness in a private hospital before she was later referred to OAUTH after she tested positive for COVID-19.

"She is a 101-year-old woman who initially presented at a private hospital in Ile-Ife with acute onset of cough breathlessness, fever and malaise.

"Symptoms started eight days before presentation. The patient's clinical condition worsened and this warranted a screening test for SARS CoV2. The PCR result returned positive and she was subsequently admitted to the OAUTHC isolation centre on 30/01/2021', part of the statement read.

"The relevant findings on admission included poor oxygen saturation (SpO2 90% on oxygen), lethargy, altered sensorium, neutrophilic leucocytosis, and hypokalemia. She was subsequently managed with intravenous antibiotics, supplemental oxygen, high dose multivitamins, zinc sulphate, potassium supplementation, subcutaneous clexane and low dose intravenous dexamethasone.

"She was closely monitored as regards vital signs, especially the oxygen saturation, pulse, blood pressure and blood glucose. She was cautiously anticoagulated and subsequently mobilised on wheelchair," Mr Adetiloye said.

He, however, said following gradual improvement of the woman's condition, she was taken off oxygen after six days.

"At discharge, she was stable with oxygen saturation at 97 per cent, and other vital signs were within normal limits. She was discharged home on medications and counselled on the need to observe all the non-pharmacological preventive measures against COVID-19.

"The total length of admission was 12 days, and she was discharged into the warm embrace of her children and other close relations."

