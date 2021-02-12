Tanzania: Sauti Za Busara to Beam Tanzania to the World

Zanzibar — The annual Sauti za Busara festival is days away and Stone Town and its environs are in an expectant mood as organizers lay final touches to the preparations.

The globally acclaimed extravaganza kicks off on February 12 at the Old Fort featuring breathtaking performances on two nights from 14 groups (11 from Tanzania and 3 from the rest of Africa).

Selecting from some of the best Tanzanian and African groups and artistes, this year's edition features groups that mostly will be performing at the iconic Ngome Kongwe for the first time.

According to the festival director Yusuf Mahmoud there is plenty to look forward to at this year's edition from the selected artists who illuminate Tanzania's diversity together with other parts of Africa.

"Over the years audiences have come to expect something unique and fresh from our selection team and that is why we believe this year's line-up is up to the task, for it is truly African and it is as we have always said music with identity," said the festival director.

He adds: The selection process has taken into considerations travel restrictions being imposed by different countries leading to the majority of groups this year representing Tanzania.