Nigeria Hosts Entertainment Confab April

The eighth edition of the Nigerian Entertainment Conference (NECLive) has been slated to hold in April 2021, ID Africa, owners of Netng and producers of the conference have said.

According to a statement, NECLive - the premier and largest gathering of entertainment industry professionals in Nigeria will return as a hybrid media event combining a studio set-up of select speakers with live global broadcast across cable TV, radio and online platforms.

"NECLive8 will explore the theme: Building The Future, through the exploration of actionable steps and solutions proffered by some of Nigeria's most brilliant professionals and accomplished entertainment industry stakeholders," stated.

The conference will focus on various ways of using entertainment as a vehicle, creativity as a tool and celebrity power as an agent of change to build a remarkable future for Nigeria's youth.

NECLive8 will also include product unveilings, brand announcements and industry tributes. The studio audience will be made up of limited invited guests, while about 20 million viewers all over will interact through the digital channels.

Commenting, NECLive Convener, Ayeni Adekunle said, "Seven events, 450 speakers and panellists, 40 exhibitions and brands, and 12,000 attendees after, we are glad to be witnessing and facilitating the transformation of our home entertainment; or our music and media. And we are calling on the government, practitioners, fans and investors to come to the party."

This year will also mark the launch of a new programme called NECLive Go! - a platform created to support innovators that are solving growth problems for creative and the wider entertainment industry in Nigeria.

According to Femi Falodun, CEO, ID Africa, "Nigeria's entertainment industry is full of energetic, enterprising and creative young people who are often the direct victims of poor governance, lack of opportunities and social injustice."