Nigeria Finally Unfreezes Protesters' Bank Accounts

11 February 2021
Human Rights Watch (Washington, DC)
press release By Anietie Ewang

A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered Nigeria's Central Bank to unfreeze the bank accounts of twenty #EndSARS supporters, who had been protesting nationwide police brutality.

The freeze on bank accounts was one of several measures employed by authorities to suppress protests, which began in October 2020, calling for the disbandment of an abusive police unit known as the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) as well as general police reform. Security forces also responded with excessive force by firing teargas, water cannons, and live ammunition at protesters.

Days after the protests began the Central Bank of Nigeria instructed private banks to freeze the accounts of several organizations and individuals to stop the flow of funds used to provide water, food, medical care and other essentials for protesters.

Although Nigerian law requires the Central Bank governor to obtain a court order stating that an account's transactions may involve criminal activity before freezing it, this process was not followed. Instead, the Central Bank arbitrarily froze the accounts in the heat of the protests in October and belatedly obtained a court order to justify its actions in November.

During the court hearing this week, the lawyer representing the Central Bank did not provide further information on why it had frozen the accounts, and simply stated that the Central Bank Governor had decided not to apply to extend the orderin the spirit of reconciliation.

By freezing bank accounts during the protests, the Central Bank prevented many of the protesters from supporting themselves for over three months. Some of them told Human Rights Watch about the difficulties they faced in trying to sustain themselves, their families and their businesses during this period.

While the unfreezing of the bank accounts is a welcome step, the actions of the Central Bank during the #EndSARS protests indicates a wider problem of impunity which threaten citizens' rights. An investigation into the decision to freeze the accounts should be carried out and any officials found responsible for abusing power and infringing due process should be held accountable.

Read the original article on HRW.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Human Rights Watch. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: HRW

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Damning Report Names Mnangagwa as 'Cartel Leader' in Zimbabwe
Hope in Northern Mozambique As Insurgents Run Out of Food
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ethiopia Lambasts EU About Tigray Statement
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rights Group Blames Ethiopia for Unlawful Shelling of Tigray

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.