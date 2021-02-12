Nigeria: First Civilian Governor of Lagos, Jakande, Is Dead

Mr Jakande, who was governor of Lagos State between 1979 and 1983, died on Thursday at the age of 91.

The first civilian governor of Lagos State, Lateef Jakande, is dead.

Mr Jakande, who was popularly called Baba Kekere and a disciple of the former premier of the old South-west region, late Obafemi Awolowo, died in the early hours of Thursday at the age of 91.

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, confirmed the news on his Twitter handle, @jidesanwoolu.

Mr Sanwo-Olu wrote: "With gratitude to God for a worthy life well spent in the service of Lagos State, Nigeria and humanity, I announce the death of a venerable statesman, outstanding politician, public administrator and the first Civilian Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande.

"Baba Jakande's record of service as a journalist of repute and a leader of remarkable achievements as governor of Lagos State will remain indelible for generations to come. His death is a colossal loss and he will be missed."

The governor expressed his condolences to the family of the late politician, and prayed to God to grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.

"On behalf of the Government and people of Lagos State, I want to express my sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and comrades of Baba Jakande," the governor added.

The deceased, a former journalist, was elected the governor of Lagos State in 1979 and served till 1983.

He was later appointed the minister of works under the military regime of late Sani Abacha, a general.

Mr Jakande's administration as governor is still a reference point in the country in terms of massive infrastructural development and provision of affordable housing and huge investment in education across the state.

Mr Jakande's death comes about a month after the death of another former military governor of the state, Ndubuisi Kanu, rear admiral, was recorded.q