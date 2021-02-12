Nigeria: United Nigeria Airlines Begins Operation Friday

11 February 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Aliyu

United Nigeria Airlines will conduct its inaugural flight on Friday, February 12, 2021.

The inaugural flight will take off from the domestic wing of Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MM2) in Ikeja, Lagos state and terminate at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport Enugu, the operational base of United Nigeria.

The flight will also visit Abuja from Enugu and finally return to Lagos.

Head, Corporate Communications, Achilleus-Chud Uchegbu said the inaugural flight will be conducted with an EMB145 aircraft.

Daily Trust reports that the commencement of operation followed the issuance of an Air Operators Certificate (AOC) to United Nigeria by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), having fulfilled all mandatory regulatory requirements.

The airline said regular daily flight operations to Lagos, Abuja, Asaba, Enugu airports would commence immediately while Owerri and Port Harcourt will follow shortly.

