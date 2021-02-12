Kenya Records 132 More Covid-19 Cases

Kenya on Thursday confirmed 132 more coronavirus cases bringing the total number of infections in the country to 102,353.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said through a statement that the new cases were from a sample size of 4, 220 taking the cumulative tests in the country to 1,228,047.

From the new cases, 111 patients are Kenyans while 21 are foreigners, with 70 being male while 62 are females. The youngest is 11 and the oldest is 96 years old.

Mr Kagwe further said 62 patients recovered from the coronavirus, 45 being from the Home-Based Care Program while 17 were discharged from various hospitals - taking total recoveries to 84,790.

The number of fatalities from the virus also rose to 1,794 after three people died overnight.

The Ministry of Health said there are 360 patients admitted in various health facilities countywide while 1,292 are under home-based care.

Thirty-one patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 13 of whom are on ventilator support and 16 on supplemental oxygen.

Another nine patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with all of them in the general wards.

Nairobi continues to lead with number of infections per county as 96 new infection are reported followed by Kiambu 8, Taita Taveta 6, Kisumu 4, Nakuru 4, Meru 3, Kilifi 2, Mombasa 2, Uasin Gishu 2, Embu 1, Garissa 1, Machakos 1, Kajiado 1 and Kericho 1.