Kenya: Joy As Meru Gets First Cancer Diagnosis Lab

Meru residents will now be able to access cancer diagnosis at the Meru Teaching and Referral Hospital following the establishment of a histopathology lab.

The lab, one of the first public facilities in the region, has been set up with support from the International Cancer Institute (ICI), a non-governmental organisation that focuses on cancer diagnosis, treatment and oncology training.

Speaking at the Meru Teaching and Referral Hospital during the commissioning of the lab in an event to mark the World Cancer Day, ICI executive director Prof Fredrick Asirwa and Meru first lady wife Priscilla Kiraitu said the facility would significantly reduce the time taken to diagnose cancer as well as the cost of treatment.

Prof Asirwa noted that cancer-related deaths have remained high in Africa due to late diagnosis with 70 to 80 percent of Kenyans diagnosed at stage three and four.

"Our effort is aimed at ensuring that cancer is detected early to increase the chances of cure. ICI will continue providing training, mentorship and technical support to ensure the histopathology lab helps reduce cancer deaths in the region," Prof Asirwa said.

Cancer care

He lauded the Meru County government for employing an oncologist and a pathologist who will work alongside other health workers to provide cancer care.

Mrs Kiraitu, who has been spearheading cancer screening in the county, said most of the tests took up to six months before diagnosis.

"We have been taking our samples to Nairobi for diagnosis forcing patients to wait for long before knowing their status. This lab brings us closer to having a fully operational cancer centre," Mrs Kiraitu said.

The county is also partnering with ICI in establishing the Meru Cancer Institute, which will spearhead treatment and research.

According to Meru health chief officer Dr James Kirimi, the county's oncology unit served more than 4,000 patients in 2020 with 593 new cases being recorded.