Rwanda: Govt Emphasises Covid-19 Negative Results for Cross-Border Travellers

11 February 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By James Karuhanga

The Ministry of Infrastructure on Thursday, February 11, issued a public notice putting yet more emphasis on the need for all people intending to travel using the country's land borders to first test and show a negative Covid-19 test in a bid to prevent the spread of the virus.

The notice is in line with Government's measures to prevent the spread of Coronavirus and having observed that some cross border truck drivers and other truck crew members start their journeys before undergoing requisite testing thus the risk of spreading Covid-19 along the way to the borders.

Others take the tests but set off before they can get the results.

"The Ministry would like to remind the public; particularly traders and truck drivers or other truck crew members; that a valid certificate of a negative Covid-19 test is required before departing towards the borders," reads part of the Ministry's statement.

"The only accepted test is a SARS-CoV 2 real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) performed within 120 hours of departure."

Other tests, such as Rapid Diagnostics Test (RDTs), are not accepted.

Testing not done at borders

The testing is performed at a recognized health facility approved by the Ministry of Health for the purpose, the statement says.

"It is not done at any of the borders. Anyone who will not comply with the present instruction will be taken to the approved Covid-19 testing facility."

Testing charges, transportation and related services will be at an individual traveller's own cost.

The public notice, as noted, is based on the East African Community (EAC) guidelines on facilitating the flow of goods and services during the Covid-19 epidemic of April 24, 2020; especially in its paragraph 3.4.2 on Coronavirus testing before commencing cross-border travel.

Last year in May, EAC leaders held a virtual meeting in which they, among others, decided that partner states adopt a harmonised system for certification and sharing of Covid-19 test results.

Last October, however, the East African Business Council (EABC) called upon the East African Community Partner States to put an end to testing of Covid-19 at border points, in order to decongest traffic at the border crossings and increase intra-EAC trade.

Earlier, in March, EAC Ministers for Health and others responsible for regional affairs met by video conference in a session chaired by Dr. Daniel Ngamije, Rwanda's Minister of Health, to deliberate on the Pandemic, and map up containment strategies to stem any further spread of the disease in the region.

