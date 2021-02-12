Nigeria: Buhari Mourns Jakande, Says He Lived for Good of Others

President Muhammadu Buhari has paid glowing tribute to former Governor of Lagos State, late Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande, saying he lived for the good of others.

The president, in a release on Thursday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, said Jakande's legacy of standing for all that was right for humanity would be long remembered.

The president, while condoling with family, friends and associates of the elder statesman, affirmed that his imprint on the commercial nerve centre of the country, Lagos State, which was the former national capital, will continue to awe and inspire, reminding everyone of the strength of character and sacrifices of the visionary leader.

Buhari noted the contributions of the first civilian governor of Lagos State and former Minister of Works and Housing to the growth of democracy and good governance in the country, describing him as a patriot, whose wisdom will run through generations, especially in putting people first in development plans.

He enjoined the government and people of Lagos State, Nigerian Union of Journalists, and Nigerian Guild of Editors, in mourning the veteran journalist, praying that the almighty God will receive his soul and grant him eternal rest.