Nigeria: Ned Nwoko Alleges Threat to Life

11 February 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Udora Orizu

A former member of the House of Representatives, Prince Ned Nwoko, has raised the alarm over alleged plot by some people to assassinate him.

Nwoko who raised the alarm at a press briefing on Thursday in Abuja, said that the plot was not unconnected to a piece of land in his community in Delta on which he was setting up a university and on who becomes the next king of the community.

He explained that the issue of who becomes the next king had been settled by the elders and that the allocation of the land to him followed due process.

The politician said that the assassination plot was exposed on social media by an inmate in Kuje Prison Abuja who overheard two fellow prisoners discussing the plot. He said the matter had been reported to the Nigerian Police Force.

Nwoko claimed that the inmate who was later released from the prison, received series of threat messages and died mysteriously after three weeks and an autopsy was being carried out.

He said the inmate "was able to get the information on social media and the attention of my wife, Regina was drawn to it. I then reported the matter to the police and Department of State Security (DSS) and they went and interviewed the inmates involved. The inmates mentioned the name of one businessman who deals in the oil and gas sector as the master minder."

Speaking further, he said the family of the lste inmate would have been at this conference but due to fear for their lives, they refused to come.

He said though security around him and his family had been tightened, the press conference was necessary to let the world know of the threat.

Speaking on the sports university he's currently building, he said that it had reached 95 percent completion and that it was equipped with Olympic standards sports facilities.

He said that when the university becomes fully operational, it would produce Olympic champions for Nigeria within the next 10 years.

Nwoko said that the idea was to give young talented Nigerians the opportunity to combine education with sports as was done in other climes.

On zoning presidency to the south, he said that the problem of Nigeria was not which tribe becomes president but the state of the economy.

He opined that if the fiscal sector was properly managed, over 10million additional jobs could be created.

According to him, "We need small businesses to access to finance, we need people to have access to jobs and descent accommodation. If citizens are comfortable and properly engaged, crime rate will reduce and insecurity would end. The banks needs to be functional and responsive and the insurance and Mortgage sub-sectors needed to be more people oriented. A part of the profits made by banks should be given back to the small businesses as loans."

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Damning Report Names Mnangagwa as 'Cartel Leader' in Zimbabwe
Hope in Northern Mozambique As Insurgents Run Out of Food
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ethiopia Lambasts EU About Tigray Statement
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rights Group Blames Ethiopia for Unlawful Shelling of Tigray

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.