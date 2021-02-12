Nigeria: Ned Nwoko Alleges Threat to Life

A former member of the House of Representatives, Prince Ned Nwoko, has raised the alarm over alleged plot by some people to assassinate him.

Nwoko who raised the alarm at a press briefing on Thursday in Abuja, said that the plot was not unconnected to a piece of land in his community in Delta on which he was setting up a university and on who becomes the next king of the community.

He explained that the issue of who becomes the next king had been settled by the elders and that the allocation of the land to him followed due process.

The politician said that the assassination plot was exposed on social media by an inmate in Kuje Prison Abuja who overheard two fellow prisoners discussing the plot. He said the matter had been reported to the Nigerian Police Force.

Nwoko claimed that the inmate who was later released from the prison, received series of threat messages and died mysteriously after three weeks and an autopsy was being carried out.

He said the inmate "was able to get the information on social media and the attention of my wife, Regina was drawn to it. I then reported the matter to the police and Department of State Security (DSS) and they went and interviewed the inmates involved. The inmates mentioned the name of one businessman who deals in the oil and gas sector as the master minder."

Speaking further, he said the family of the lste inmate would have been at this conference but due to fear for their lives, they refused to come.

He said though security around him and his family had been tightened, the press conference was necessary to let the world know of the threat.

Speaking on the sports university he's currently building, he said that it had reached 95 percent completion and that it was equipped with Olympic standards sports facilities.

He said that when the university becomes fully operational, it would produce Olympic champions for Nigeria within the next 10 years.

Nwoko said that the idea was to give young talented Nigerians the opportunity to combine education with sports as was done in other climes.

On zoning presidency to the south, he said that the problem of Nigeria was not which tribe becomes president but the state of the economy.

He opined that if the fiscal sector was properly managed, over 10million additional jobs could be created.

According to him, "We need small businesses to access to finance, we need people to have access to jobs and descent accommodation. If citizens are comfortable and properly engaged, crime rate will reduce and insecurity would end. The banks needs to be functional and responsive and the insurance and Mortgage sub-sectors needed to be more people oriented. A part of the profits made by banks should be given back to the small businesses as loans."