Nigeria: Covid-19 - UAE Suspends Flights From Nigeria, Says Air Peace

11 February 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David O Royal

The Management of Air Peace on Thursday announced that the UAE Government had stopped the airlifting of passengers from Nigeria to Dubai as part of its COVID-19 measures.

Air Peace Spokesperson, Mr Stanley Olisa, made the announcement in a statement in Lagos.

Olisa, however, said that flights bringing Nigerians back from UAE were not affected.

According to him, to this end, Air Peace flight from UAE(Sharjah-Dubai) to Lagos is not affected.

"Normal flights shall resume when the restriction is lifted from Feb. 28, 2021.

"Our esteemed customers whose flights are disrupted by this development can send a mail to us via callcenter@flyairpeace.com for a possible reschedule," he added.

He expressed the management's appreciation to its numerous customers for their continued patronage.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

