Nigeria: Covid-19 - UAE Suspends Flights From Nigeria, Says Air Peace

The Management of Air Peace on Thursday announced that the UAE Government had stopped the airlifting of passengers from Nigeria to Dubai as part of its COVID-19 measures.

Air Peace Spokesperson, Mr Stanley Olisa, made the announcement in a statement in Lagos.

Olisa, however, said that flights bringing Nigerians back from UAE were not affected.

According to him, to this end, Air Peace flight from UAE(Sharjah-Dubai) to Lagos is not affected.

"Normal flights shall resume when the restriction is lifted from Feb. 28, 2021.

"Our esteemed customers whose flights are disrupted by this development can send a mail to us via callcenter@flyairpeace.com for a possible reschedule," he added.

He expressed the management's appreciation to its numerous customers for their continued patronage.

