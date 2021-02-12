Tanzania: Rose Muhando's Sh50,000 Album Launch

11 February 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hillary Kimuyu

One-time popular Tanzanian gospel singer Rose Muhando is back in the news again.

The gospel artiste is set to launch her album in Kenya this month.

The launch will be at the Villa Rosa Kempinski on February 27, with attendees parting with Sh50,000 at the gate.

Muhando in a radio interview on Tuesday said she wants to use the money to build a church for God.

"You know I want to do something for my God, I want to build him a house, I mean a church. And that is why I have been all out trying to achieve that," she told media personalities Mwende Macharia and Clemmo on Konnect.

In a separate interview with Churchill, Muhando said she is proud of Kenya and that is the reason she's launching her album here.

She added that everything, including her health, improved after she was hospitalized in Kenya.

Muhando was hospitalized a few weeks after an undated video clip emerged online showing the singer appearing to be possessed by 'demons'.

In the video, controversial Pastor James Ng'ang'a of Neno Evangelism Center was seen 'exorcising the demons' from the singer, who over the last few years has been hit with one scandal after another.

"It is because of the support Kenyans gave me. I am the same person you people contributed and prayed for," she said.

The Tanzanian songstress, touted as one of the region's most iconic musical acts since the turn of the century, said she paid a hefty price for taking a stand for her values and faith in a time of reckoning soon after her five year deal with Sony ended.

Muhando also accuses her former manager Alex Msama of her miseries.

Msama who is credited with Muhando's musical success before it came tumbling, stated that he was willing to help her out again if she changed her ways.

Msama ditched Muhando after she reportedly got into drugs, with Tanzanian media reporting she sold her four luxurious cars so as to sustain her drug addiction.

She was also accused of failing to show up in gigs already paid for.

Muhando would later claim her life was in danger as she started receiving death threats.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Damning Report Names Mnangagwa as 'Cartel Leader' in Zimbabwe
Hope in Northern Mozambique As Insurgents Run Out of Food
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ethiopia Lambasts EU About Tigray Statement
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rights Group Blames Ethiopia for Unlawful Shelling of Tigray

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.