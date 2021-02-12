Tanzania: Rose Muhando's Sh50,000 Album Launch

One-time popular Tanzanian gospel singer Rose Muhando is back in the news again.

The gospel artiste is set to launch her album in Kenya this month.

The launch will be at the Villa Rosa Kempinski on February 27, with attendees parting with Sh50,000 at the gate.

Muhando in a radio interview on Tuesday said she wants to use the money to build a church for God.

"You know I want to do something for my God, I want to build him a house, I mean a church. And that is why I have been all out trying to achieve that," she told media personalities Mwende Macharia and Clemmo on Konnect.

In a separate interview with Churchill, Muhando said she is proud of Kenya and that is the reason she's launching her album here.

She added that everything, including her health, improved after she was hospitalized in Kenya.

Muhando was hospitalized a few weeks after an undated video clip emerged online showing the singer appearing to be possessed by 'demons'.

In the video, controversial Pastor James Ng'ang'a of Neno Evangelism Center was seen 'exorcising the demons' from the singer, who over the last few years has been hit with one scandal after another.

"It is because of the support Kenyans gave me. I am the same person you people contributed and prayed for," she said.

The Tanzanian songstress, touted as one of the region's most iconic musical acts since the turn of the century, said she paid a hefty price for taking a stand for her values and faith in a time of reckoning soon after her five year deal with Sony ended.

Muhando also accuses her former manager Alex Msama of her miseries.

Msama who is credited with Muhando's musical success before it came tumbling, stated that he was willing to help her out again if she changed her ways.

Msama ditched Muhando after she reportedly got into drugs, with Tanzanian media reporting she sold her four luxurious cars so as to sustain her drug addiction.

She was also accused of failing to show up in gigs already paid for.

Muhando would later claim her life was in danger as she started receiving death threats.