Tanzania: Councillors Call for Establishment of Bushmeat Butcheries

COUNCILORS from Mpanda Municipal Council have appealed to Katavi regional authority to establish special bush meat butcheries, where hippopotamus meat could be sold.

They further explained that the move will enable harvesting of hippopotamus whose population has increased considerably at Milala Dam, which is the key source of water supply to Mpanda municipal residents.

The latest statistics show that population of hippos at Milala water dam has reached more than 70. They lamented that the animals most often destroy crops in the neighbourhood and also turn violent and threaten lives of people living close to the dams.

Contributing during a one day Councillors' meeting held here recently majority of them proposed that butcheries be set up to sell hippopotamus meat as a way of reducing their population.

Similar sentiment was echoed by Misunkumilo Ward Councillor, Mr Matondo Kanyepo who urged the regional authority to implement directives issued by President John Magufuli.

He further noted that the establishment of such special bush meat butcheries in the area would strengthen measures to harvest hippopotamus at Milala water dam.

"If bush meat butcheries would be established in Mpanda municipality, it will be part of implementing President Magufuli's directive he once said that special bush meat butcheries be set up to enable Tanzanians benefit from the natural resources abundantly available in the country. Dr Magufuli sought to remove barriers, which prevent Tanzanians from harvesting and selling bush meat officially," he added.