Tanzania: Councillors Call for Establishment of Bushmeat Butcheries

11 February 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Peti Siyame

COUNCILORS from Mpanda Municipal Council have appealed to Katavi regional authority to establish special bush meat butcheries, where hippopotamus meat could be sold.

They further explained that the move will enable harvesting of hippopotamus whose population has increased considerably at Milala Dam, which is the key source of water supply to Mpanda municipal residents.

The latest statistics show that population of hippos at Milala water dam has reached more than 70. They lamented that the animals most often destroy crops in the neighbourhood and also turn violent and threaten lives of people living close to the dams.

Contributing during a one day Councillors' meeting held here recently majority of them proposed that butcheries be set up to sell hippopotamus meat as a way of reducing their population.

Similar sentiment was echoed by Misunkumilo Ward Councillor, Mr Matondo Kanyepo who urged the regional authority to implement directives issued by President John Magufuli.

He further noted that the establishment of such special bush meat butcheries in the area would strengthen measures to harvest hippopotamus at Milala water dam.

"If bush meat butcheries would be established in Mpanda municipality, it will be part of implementing President Magufuli's directive he once said that special bush meat butcheries be set up to enable Tanzanians benefit from the natural resources abundantly available in the country. Dr Magufuli sought to remove barriers, which prevent Tanzanians from harvesting and selling bush meat officially," he added.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Damning Report Names Mnangagwa as 'Cartel Leader' in Zimbabwe
Hope in Northern Mozambique As Insurgents Run Out of Food
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ethiopia Lambasts EU About Tigray Statement
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rights Group Blames Ethiopia for Unlawful Shelling of Tigray

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.