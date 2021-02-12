Liberia: Traditional Leaders Want Alternative Livelihoods, Sustained Dialogues to End Female Genital Mutilation

Monrovia — Liberia's top traditional leaders led by Chief Zanzar Kawar, Chairman of the National Traditional Council of Elders and Chiefs have called on the government and the international community for continued and holistic dialogue surrounding their (government and partners) request to end Female Genital Mutilation (FGM).

There have been growing concern by campaigners since back to back executive orders banning the practice expired. To mark the celebration of the International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation, the government and its partners organized an event which brought together the traditional leaders and called on them to see reasons to end the practice.

The event held in Fortville, near the Port City of Buchanan in Grand Bassa County on Friday was held under the global theme "No time for Global inaction, Unite, Fund and Act to End Female Genital Mutilation!" and the National Theme "Together We can make a difference in ending FGM",

In response, Chief Kawar, flanked by several of his members, said the Sande society is one of the most sacred traditional institutions that has been in existence for ages, and it is where girls are taught to be respectable housewives and citizens. So, it requires continued engagements with the main players in order to end its most sacred rituals, FGM.

He added that the livelihoods of most women traditional leaders including elders depend on preparing women and girls to become successful and respectable housewives and law abiding citizens, and as such, there was a need to provide alternative economic livelihood for practitioners.

"It will not be an event, it is a process because this bush school has been with us for long and it is where our women and girls go to become respectable housewives and peaceful citizens," he said while speaking through an interpreter in his native Bassa vernacular.

FGM, which involves the partial or complete removal of the external genitalia, is a key rite of passage in the bush school. But it often causes health problems that can be fatal.

The fight to end FGM suffered a major setback in 2017 when the Legislature removed a clause which criminalized the practice from the domestic violence bill on grounds that it was a cultural matter.

Since then, back to back executive orders imposed by ex-president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and President George Weah have expired, leaving activists more concerned about the fate of many women and girls who are likely to be victimized.

Speaking earlier at the event, Liberia's Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Williametta Saydee Tarr called for a united front in the fight against the practice.