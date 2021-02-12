Kenya: Pilot and Passenger Killed in Nanyuki Air Crash

Nairobi — A pilot and his passenger died Thursday after their plane went down in Nanyuki shortly after take-off.

The two-seater Husky crashed immediately after takeoff from Nanyuki Civil Airport.

"KWS is deeply saddened by the loss of two members of staff aboard a two-seater Husky aircraft registration number 5Y-KWL, which crashed immediately after take-off from Nanyuki Civil Airport. The two are a pilot and a passenger," Kenya Wildlife Service said in a statement.

The aircraft which was under the National Air Support Department had just completed a routine patrol at Solio Rhino Sanctuary and was enroute to Meru National Park, the statement added.

"The cause of the crash is yet to be established, and investigations are underway," KWS said.