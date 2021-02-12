Rwanda: Heavy Rains Kill 25, Injure 51 Since January

Vehicles and people wade through a flooded street during heavy rains on Kinamba-Gakiriro-Kagugu road in Gasabo District in Kigali (file photo).

Heavy rains and lightning have killed 25 people and left 51 others injured across the country since January this year, according to statistics by the Ministry of Emergency Management (MINEMA).

The districts that have registered most and injuries include Nyamasheke, Gatsibo, Karongi, Kicukiro and Nyanza.

Meanwhile, 261 houses were also destroyed country-wide, the most affected districts being Rusizi, Gasabo and Nyanza.

Other damaged infrastructures include classrooms and bridges. Over 360 hectares of crops were also destroyed by heavy downpour during the same period.

According to predictions by Meteo Rwanda, between February 11 and 20, this year, there will be heavy rains country-wide for a period between four and eight days. The weatherman said that the rains will be above normal rainfall.

On this note, MINEMA stressed the need for vigilance so as to prevent damages accompanied by heavy rains.

In a statement, the disaster management ministry said that the public should be urged and supported to relocate from disaster-prone areas, and should make sure that they construct in accordance with the master plan.

Additionally, in a bid to prevent deaths associated with lightning, the ministry reiterated that houses that attract large gatherings such as churches, hospitals, schools, and markets should put lightning conductors on these houses.

"Other advises curbing such disasters include strengthening roofs of houses, avoid going in water bodies, under trees or using electronic gadgets when there are heavy rains with lightning," MINEMA noted, adding that "Planting trees and digging terraces on steep hills," is essential in preventing land degradation.

It is not the first time Rwanda experiences damages brought by heavy rains.

For instance, in the first quarter of 2020, 53 people died and 84 others were injured due to the downpour.