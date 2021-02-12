Rwanda: Amavubi Legends Ready to Be Catalysts of Football Development - Jimmy Mulisa

interview

Rwanda football legends recently launched a union dubbed FAPA (Former Amavubi Players' Association), with the aim of offering their contribution in football development in the country.

By press time Thursday, over 80 veterans had registered to join the association.

Among prominent members of the association are former Amavubi coaches Eric Nshimiyimana, Jean-Baptiste Kayiranga and Jimmy Mulisa, former Amavubi skipper Desire Mbonabucya, as well as legendary strikers Jimmy Gatete and Olivier Karekezi.

The idea to set up the association was spearheaded by Mulisa.

In an exclusive interview with Weekend Sport on Wednesday, the APR FC and Amavubi legend spoke about the concept to establish FAPA, its mission and prospects on the future of Rwandan football.

How did 'FAPA' idea come about?

I first proposed an idea to [Eric] Nshimiyimana about founding a union that would bring us together as former players of the national team. We then discussed it and later organised a friendly game against our Ugandan counterparts.

We took advantage of the match to share the idea with the rest of former players who turned up for the match, and they all loved it.

The football fans were happy to see us reunite for a friendly match, and that was a huge proud moment for me. I thought, as former players, it would be nice finding a way to stay connected through a known association and pull our efforts together to support younger generations.

The process to implement the idea delayed as everyone was busy in their personal businesses, and, then were hit by the setback of untimely deaths of our colleagues Bonaventure 'Gangi' Hategekimana and Hamad 'Katauti' Ndikumana. It was a huge blow for us.

Also, some of us are coaches and it was not easy to spare time for this initiative.

Last year, I spoke to Nshimiyimana about reviving the idea and we immediately created a WhatsApp group that facilitate the communication and bring more legends on board. We have since been brainstorming about best to run the association and. defining out mission and vision.

The President of Rwanda Football Association (Ferwafa), Jean-Damascène Sekamana, also wanted to see this happen and that gave us motivation to bring the initiative to life.

So what is FAPA coming to serve?

With this association, we want to explore various ways we can contribute to the development of Rwandan football through our ideas, our networks and experiences.

What made me happy since we brought this idea is that so many former players now closely follow Rwandan football wherever they are and are committed to contribute in whichever way possible towards the development of the game in the country.

We all want the best for our football, and the legends are excited to be part of the progress.

FAPA this week wrote an open letter to Ferwafa and Sports Ministry just a few hours after unveiling the association to the public. It also follows Amavubi's good performance at the CHAN 2020 finals in Cameroon, how can you explain the coincidence?

Amavubi's performance in CHAN 2020 reminded us of the joy that the national team gave Rwandans during our glory days back in 2004 when we competed at the AFCON in Tunisia. We wanted to take advantage of the moment to appreciate the players and staff for a job well done in Cameroon and formally make ourselves available for the team.

So it was not a coincidence. It was a planned move, and it worked. We are ready to work with Ferwafa and the Sports Ministry in advancing our football.

How do you think it is important to involve legends in football development?

Lately, the world football governing body (Fifa) has been aggressively involving and advocating for ex-players to lead football development programmes. From management to coaching, they want football associations in different countries across the world to involve former players.

Football legends are often invited to different Fifa seminars to meet and exchange ideas and experiences, and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has started doing the same.

For instance, football management in Germany and other advanced footballing nations is in the hands of their legends, both in clubs and the national teams. Their game has advanced because legends understand football, and are at the same time inspiration figures to younger generations.

In the past, former national team players were complaining that they are not given value they deserve. Do you think the association will address that?

Former players have always been open and willing to serve the nation and give their contribution to the national football development, but they always feel isolated.

Many don't feel attached to what happens in local football, not because they don't want to, but because no one has approached them, and I think people working in football administration should start getting them involved in football development programmes.

What opportunities is the association bringing to Rwandan football?

A big number of former national team players live abroad. They have connections with foreign clubs, which they can easily link up with Rwandan players and get a chance to play in more competitive leagues. But, they don't do so because no one has spoken to them or sought their contribution.

Some of the legends also amassed vast experience as national team players, and played for many years overseas. Their involvement in grassroots and youth football projects would inspire young talents to dream big.

As an association, we will also be able to engage with legends from other countries and possibly strike partnership deals and exchange programmes that could benefit Rwanda at different levels and areas of football development.