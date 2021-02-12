Tanzania: AG Tables Kiswahili Bill in Dispensation of Justice

ATTORNEY General Dr Adelardus Kilangi on Thursday tabled a bill for the amendment of the Written Laws (Miscellaneous Amendments) Act, 2021, which among others, declares Kiswahili as the language of the laws of the country.

The proposed bill seeks to declare Kiswahili as the language of the laws of the country and the language to be used in the administration and dispensation of justice.

He said the amendment is necessitated in cognizance of the use of Kiswahili as a national language vastly used in the day-to-day activities. Thus, he said, its use will facilitate the realization of access to justice by all.

Dr Kilangi said the amendment further gives power to the Minister responsible for justice in consultation with the Chief Justice to determine circumstances and conditions, where the dispensation of justice may be made in a language other than Kiswahili.

The amendment also gives power to the Minister responsible for legal affairs to determine circumstances and conditions, where a law may be in the language other than Kiswahili.

Moreover, the bill proposes to amend the Interpretation of Laws Act, to amend the Land Disputes Courts Act, Cap. 216 and the Magistrates Courts Act, Cap 11.

The amendment intends to repeal sections which provide that the language of court or, as the case may be, tribunal shall be English or Kiswahili.

The proposed amendments intend to reflect the amendments made in the Interpretation of Laws Act, which declared the language to be used in the administration and dispensation of justice is Kiswahili.