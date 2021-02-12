Tanzania: Moro Municipal Workers Risk Jobs

PRESIDENT John Magufuli on Thursday ordered Morogoro Municipal Council workers who acquired business stalls at the new Chief Kingalu Central Market and leased them to other traders at higher fees to refund the additional money or risk losing their jobs.

The Head of State said the council workers were exploiting the traders by earning money from the public facility. He said the facility was built by the government and no one has the power to charge extra fees.

The president issued the order during the inauguration of the newly-built former Morogoro Central Market, which he renamed it Chief Kingalu in honour of the traditional leader of the Waluguru, the largest tribe in Morogoro region.

Chief Kingalu is credited for being in the forefront in environmental conservation, especially the undulating Uluguru Mountains that form the Eastern Arc mountain range.

According to Dr Magufuli, some Morogoro Municipal Council workers acquired business stalls from the new market and rented them to traders at 50,000/- per month instead of 20,000/- set by the government.

"This market was built to help low income citizens to conduct their businesses, but some municipal workers have turned the market a source of income by exploiting people. I want you to refund the money and leave the business stalls to ordinary people," Dr Magufuli ordered.

He directed Morogoro regional authorities, the Minister of State in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government) Selemani Jafo to work on the challenges facing traders at the market.

He noted that despite the government's efforts to improving the business climate, including removing nuisance fees and levies, some of the municipal workers were still charging traders the scrapped fees.

President Magufuli explained that according to the laws, a farmer transporting his crops which does not exceed one tonne, is not supposed to pay any fee, noting that the law has been translated differently in Morogoro municipality.

"I want these challenges to be addressed, I believe they will be cleared within a week ... this market was built to help people and not to cause problem to them, " President Magufuli stressed.

He added that the government has invested a lot of money to build markets in different parts of the country, noting that so far nine markets have been completed.

The president said the Kingalu Central Market has been built at a cost of 17.656bn/- which makes it the first market built at the highest cost across the country. He added that the Dodoma-based Ndugai Market is the second being constructed at 14.649bn/- and Kisutu Market in Dar es Salaam at 13.4bn/-.

He said the markets were beneficial not only to the nation but also to farmers and traders because they get special areas for selling their produce and other commodities.

Dr Magufuli added that the new modern markets help people to access important services and enable the government to earn revenue through taxes.

"I believe that this market will stimulate business and improve the livelihoods of Morogoro residents since more than 2500 traders are going to do businesses in this facility," Dr Magufuli said.

The Permanent Secretary in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government) Joseph Nyamuhanga said the 17.657bn/- market is expected to generate 2.1bn/- in revenue to the government annually.

He said before the construction of the new market, the government was collecting only 500m/- annually.