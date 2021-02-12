Kenya: Somalia Petitions ICJ Against Kenya's Request to Postpone Maritime Case

The Somali government has rejected a request by Kenya to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to postpone the maritime boundary dispute for the fourth time.

Speaking to reporters in Mogadishu, Somalia Information Minister Osman Dubbe said Somalia had petitioned the UN court against Kenya's request to postpone the case.

"We have rejected Kenya 's fourth request to the ICJ to postpone the two countries' maritime case. Justice delayed is justice denied. We should be set to head to the Hague court on the 15th of March," he said.

The Minister accused Kenya of trying to escape the case hearing and they will no longer accept further postponement of the maritime case hearing by the Hague-based judicial organ of the UN.

Kenya said it is seeking extension to produce a crucial map before the court.

Somalia brought its case to the International Court of Justice at The Hague in 2014, but the public hearing has been delayed at least three times at the request of Kenya.

On 2021, May the Kenyan government asked the court to delay the hearing because, it claimed, the global coronavirus pandemic disrupted its plans to put together a team of lawyers to represent it, as well as its ability to meet the required payments.