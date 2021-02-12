Tanzania: Imported Vehicles Must Be Inspected On Arrival, TBs Directs

TANZANIA Bureau of Standards (TBS) has affirmed its commitment to implement the government directives of inspecting imported vehicle at the Dar es Salaam port on arrival.

The TBS Director General Dr Yusuf Ngenya made the revelation in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday, while opening the meeting intended to create awareness to customs agents, vehicle importers and vehicle dealers on the implementation of the vehicle inspection directives.

"All vehicles that will be imported as of next month will be inspected on arrival at the Dar es Salaam Port before they are released out of Customs control," he pointed out.

TBS has been inspecting vehicles intended to be imported into the country through four contracted agents, one being stationed in Dubai while the other three are stationed in Japan.

"The new Destination Inspection (DI) is now replacing the Pre-shipment/export verification of conformity to standards- PVoC," said Dr Ngenya.

With the new guidelines, any vehicle inspection certificate issued by car agents to be imported into Tanzania, beginning March 1 this year will not be valid.

The shift to the DI from PVoC has come after the government made due diligence on the former system and found no need to continue inspecting imported vehicles outside the country.

Dr Ngenya said TBS is keen in implementing its obligations to ensure standards on goods and services are observed. And it is through various forums with stakeholders that the bureau is imparting necessary knowledge for smooth implementation of the new vehicle inspection initiative.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"It is from this backdrop that TBS has organised this forum that brought together customs officials, vehicle importers and dealers to make sure the new inspection system is implemented smoothly."

On his part, the TBS Quality Control Director, Lazaro Msasalaga said the decision to inspect vehicles domestically did not come overnight but through views from key stakeholders.

Mr Msasalaga held that doing inspection outside the country was costly and vehicle importers incurred additional costs.

"Stakeholders advised that the money paid by importers should be paid in the country and help in building our national economy," he added.

TBS will ensure that all used cars imported into the country comply with the set requirements, before they are allowed on roads.

The decision to use own inspectors will ensure that local garages get business, and at the same time the government get revenues from the business.

He said the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) has set aside three bonded warehouses as preparation for the implementation of the government directives of inspecting vehicles in the country.