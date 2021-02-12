Tanzania: Continental Court Upbeat With Judges' Election

THE African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights (AfCHPR) has warmly received the election of four justices of the court, including High Court of Tanzania Judge Iman Aboud.

President of the continental court Justices Sylvain Oré said in a statement issued on Tuesday that the Court is fully convinced of their deep commitment to human rights and to further strengthen protection of human rights in Africa.

Apart from Justice Aboud, other elected are Justice Dumisa Buhle Ntsebeza from the Republic of South Africa, Justice Modibo Sacko from the Republic of Mali and Justice Rafaâ Ben Achour from the Republic of Tunisia.

The statement indicates that at the 34th African Union (AU) Heads of State and Government Ordinary Summit held on February 5, 2021 appointed Justices Ntsebeza and Sacko as new members of the Court, while the same Summit re-elected Justices Achour and Aboud.

It is stated that the newly elected Justices are replacing Justice Sylvain Oré from the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire (2010-2021), the current President of the Court, and Justice Justice Ângelo Vasco Matusse (2014-2021) from the Republic of Mozambique.

"The newly elected Judges will be sworn-in during the 61st Ordinary Session scheduled for June 2021. They will serve for the second and final term of six years as required under Article 15 of the Protocol establishing the Court," reads part of the statement.

The Court is composed of eleven Judges, nationals of Member States of the African Union elected in their individual capacity. The African Court meets four times a year in Ordinary Sessions and may hold Extra-Ordinary Sessions.

Few days after her re-election, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East Africa Cooperation issued a statement in the capital city of Dodoma, showing that Justice Aboud was elected after scooping 51 out of 52 votes cast at the Session held virtually.

"With such victory, Justice Aboud will be the Justice of the Court representing the East Africa Region for the term of six years. This victory demonstrates the great potential of Tanzanians and Judge Aboud and the great respect that our country has in Africa," reads part of the statement.

Justice Aboud was appointed to serve the continental Court for the first time in 2018, replacing another member of the court, Justice Solomy Bossa, who has joined the International Criminal Court.

She has a rich career in the legal and judicial field in Tanzania and in the region. Appointed as a judge in 2006, she was sitting on the High Court of Tanzania.

Alongside her judicial work, she served as a Monitor to two court proceedings involving the Jean Ukwinkindi case in Rwanda in April 2015, reporting to the UN International Criminal mechanisms. Justice Aboud's career has had a long dedication to human rights and governance.

In 2000, she was a founding member of the Commission for Human Rights and Good Governance in Tanzania and was a key player in laying the foundation for the establishment of the commission.

Prior to becoming a judge, she was Assistant Director of the President's Office, Public Service Management and worked as a State Attorney at the Attorney General's Chambers.

Justice Aboud had also been a dedicated leader and active member of the International Association of Women Judges (IAWJ) and the Tanzanian Women Judges Association.

She served as a member of the IAWJ Board of Directors from 2016-2018 representing the African region, and as President of the Tanzania Women Judges Association from 2015-2017.

Justice Aboud shares her knowledge and leadership with fellow IAWJ members at Biennial Conferences, global judicial forums such as a Summit on Human Trafficking at the Vatican and IAWJ programmes, including a judicial trainer in IAWJ's global Sextortion programme, funded by Netherlands government.