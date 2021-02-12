Tanzania: Premier Orders Tanzania Embassies to Open Kiswahili Learning Centres

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has directed all ambassadors, representing the country in the different parts of the world, to open Kiswahili learning centres, as a strategy of spreading the language globally and increasing employment opportunities for Tanzanians.

The Premier gave the directive in Dodoma, Thursday, during the Question and Answers session when he was responding to a question posed by Kawe MP Bishop Josephat Gwajima, who sought to know the government's strategy to ensure the language becomes a product that can provide employment to Tanzanians as far as economic diplomacy concept is concern.

He said the Kiswahili learning centres abroad will enable Tanzanians to get employment opportunities since the majority will be hired by embassies located in the different parts of the world as teachers.