Tanzania: President Mwinyi Picks New Taxman Boss, PBZ Director

President Dr Hussein Mwinyi has appointed Mr Salum Yussuf Ali as a new Commissioner for Zanzibar Revenue Board (ZRB).

A Thursday's statement issued by Zanzibar Revolutionary Council Secretary and Chief Secretary, Engineer Zena A. Said added that President Mwinyi has also appointed Dr Muhsin Salum Masoud as the Executive Director of the People's Bank of Zanzibar (PBZ).

Engineer Zena added in the statement that the officials whose positions have been replaced by the appointees will be assigned to new roles.