Tanzania: President Launches Modern Moro Market, Irked By Middlemen

11 February 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

President John Magufuli has launched a 17.696bn/- market in Morogoro and ordered authorities to get rid of middlemen who are swindling a lot of money from local traders who are looking for spaces at the facility.

His Excellency has also ordered middlemen who have already cashed in from traders to refund them immediately.

Addressing hundreds of citizens in Morogoro on Thursday, President Magufuli said, the multi-billion facility was built for ordinary traders hence there was no room for corrupt officials.

Earlier, some traders at the facility claimed that there were some unfaithfully public officials who rented spaces for up to 50,000/- instead of 20,000/- as per Morogoro Municipal's rates.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Damning Report Names Mnangagwa as 'Cartel Leader' in Zimbabwe
Hope in Northern Mozambique As Insurgents Run Out of Food
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ethiopia Lambasts EU About Tigray Statement
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rights Group Blames Ethiopia for Unlawful Shelling of Tigray

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.