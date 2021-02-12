Tanzania: President Launches Modern Moro Market, Irked By Middlemen

President John Magufuli has launched a 17.696bn/- market in Morogoro and ordered authorities to get rid of middlemen who are swindling a lot of money from local traders who are looking for spaces at the facility.

His Excellency has also ordered middlemen who have already cashed in from traders to refund them immediately.

Addressing hundreds of citizens in Morogoro on Thursday, President Magufuli said, the multi-billion facility was built for ordinary traders hence there was no room for corrupt officials.

Earlier, some traders at the facility claimed that there were some unfaithfully public officials who rented spaces for up to 50,000/- instead of 20,000/- as per Morogoro Municipal's rates.